Jayasurya Pens A Heartfelt Note As Njan Marykutty Clocks 3 Years; ‘Forever Grateful That She Resides In Me’

Actor Jayasurya's highly acclaimed film Njan Marykutty has today (June 16) completed three years of its release. Known for his experimentation with roles and looks, the star surprised many when he announced the film back in 2018. For the unversed, the versatile actor played the role of a transwoman in the film and his makeover had received huge appreciation from fans and celebrities alike.

Well, today, recalling his experience shooting for the film and playing a totally different role , Jayasurya revealed that the first three days of shoot were difficult for him. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared that he is grateful as the character still resides in him.

He wrote, "Before 'Mary Kutty' I was confident that self confidence is all we needed to play a character. The first 3 days of shoot was difficult, to say the least. I could slowly feel my self-confidence wearing off. We were so close to winding up shoot because I couldn't find my Marykutti. We decided to give it one last shot; and on the fourth day, I surrendered. Surrendered because how does one play a character like her, if you do not understand her? Surrendered because how does one love her, if you are not confident like her? I cannot explain what Mary kutti is to me, but I am forever grateful that she resides in me." (sic)

Along with the heartfelt note, the actor tagged his co-stars and shared a picture of himself as Marykutty from the film. Written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, the film features Jewel Mary, Aju Varghese, Jins Baskar, Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Innocent, VK Baiju, Shobha Mohan and Malavika Menon. Backed by Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya, the film spoke about societal issues faced by the LGBTQ community on a day-to-day basis.