Joji Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Fahadh Faasil is back with a bang. The versatile actor has returned with yet another OTT release post the COVID-19 lockdown. One of the highly anticipated films of Fahadh, Joji has released today (April 7) on Amazon Prime Video. Also starring Baburaj in a key role, the psychological drama has also joined the list of films that have been leaked online. Joji has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

Inspired from William Shakespeare's Macbeth, the film revolves around an engineering drop-out who is on a mission to become rich after his business terribly fails owing to the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. Backed by Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran and Fahadh Faasil under Bhavana Studios, Working Class Hero and Fahadh Faasil and Friends respectively, the film features an ensemble cast including Baburaj, Joji Mundakayam, Sunny PN, Shammi Thilakan, Unnimaya Prasad, Alister Alex, Basil Joseph, Renjith Rajan and Dhaneesh A Balan among others.

Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Dileesh Pothan, the film marks Fahadh's third outing with the director after Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016) and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017). Also, Joji is India's third Macbeth-based film after Maqbool and Veeram. The technical team of the Fahadh-starrer includes music composer Justin Varghese, cinematographer Shyju Khalid and editor Kiran Das.

On a related note, the actor's Irul was released on Netflix last week (April 2) marking his maiden venture post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read: Joji Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil's Performance In This Brilliantly Crafted Tragedy Is Pure Cinematic Gold!

Also Read: Joji Twitter Review: Here Is What Netizens Think About The Fahadh Faasil Starrer