Joji Twitter Review: Here Is What Netizens Think About The Fahadh Faasil Starrer

Fahadh Faasil is back on screens with his second OTT release of 2021, Joji. The movie, which is said to be a psychological drama, has been premiered on the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Joji, which features Fahadh Faasil in the titular role, marks the National award winner's third collaboration with talented filmmaker Dileesh Pothan.

The movie revolves around the titular character Joji, who is an unemployed youth who is treated poorly by his family. Joji does the unthinkable after a point, which completely changes the dynamics of the relationship with his family members.

Joji features some of the Malayalam film industry's finest acting talents in its star cast, including senior actors Shammi Thilakan, Baburaj, and Anjaam Pathiraa actress Unnimaya Prasad in the pivotal roles. The project is scripted by the National award-winning writer Syam Pushkaran.

Shyju Khalid is the director of photography. Justin Varghese composes the songs and original score. Kiran Das handles the editing. Gokul Das is the production designer and Mashar Hamsa handles the costume designer. Joji is bankrolled by the actor-director-writer trio themselves, under the banners Working Class Hero and Fahadh Faasil And Friends, in association with the banner Bhavana Studios.

