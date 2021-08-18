Kaapa: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Manju Warrier’s Next Announced; Anna Ben & Asif Ali To Play Key Roles!

It's finally here. Mollywood superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty today (August 18) unveiled the motion poster of Kaapa starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali and Anna Ben. Presented by FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Writers Union, the film is directed by Venu and is backed by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abraham and Dileesh Nair.

Releasing the highly anticipated poster, the two superstars wrote on their social media handles, "KAAPA Here's the motion poster of 'KAAPA', directed by Venu, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Manju Warrier and Anna Ben. This is a venture initiated by FEFKA Writers Union and I wish them all the very best!"

The red-themed footage, which is a shade less than 2 minutes shows different locations of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and later introduces the leading actors of the project. As per the motion poster, the film will revolve around the highly controversial Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act, popularly known as KAAPA. Given that Prithviraj was part of the socially relevant film Kuruthi previously, fans are excited to see what's in store for them.

The technical team of Kaapa includes music composer Justin Varghese, editor Mahesh Narayanan and director of photography (DOP) Sanu John Varghese. Prithviraj-starrer's screenplay and dialogues are written by GR Indugopan. Interestingly, the film will mark the actor's second collaboration with Manju Warrier after Lucifer (2019).

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has a string of projects in his kitty including Star, Jana Gana Mana, Bhramam, Aadujeevitham, Theerppu, and Kaduva which are under different stages of production. The handsome actor is also a part of Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The star will also be directing Empuraan, sequel to the 2019 Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer.