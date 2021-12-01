Kaduva Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas Bring Back The Vintage Mass Hero!

The
highly
anticipated
Kaduva
teaser
is
finally
out.
The
first
glimpse
of
the
Prithviraj
Sukumaran-starrer
was
released
by
today
(December
1,
2021)
through
the
official
social
media
handles
of
the
cast
and
crew
members.
The
highly
promising
Kaduva
teaser
is
now
winning
the
internet
and
has
totally
raised
the
expectations
over
the
Shaji
Kailas
directorial.
The
57-seconds
long
teaser
introduces
leading
man
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
the
central
character
Kaduvakunnel
Kuruvachan.
The
teaser
with
the
brilliant
voiceover
of
Prithviraj
says
"Father,
I
prefer
the
old
testament
of
the
Bible,
over
the
old
testament." Then
the
stylish
vintage
mass
hero
avatar
of
Kuruvachan
is
introduced.
Watch
the
Kaduva
teaser
here:
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
looks
a
million
bucks
in
the
white
kurti-dhoti,
which
is
paired
with
a
wooden
crucifix
bracelet,
a
statement
gold
in
the
shape
of
a
tiger'
heard,
and
black
loafers.
"An
eye
for
an
eye,
a
tooth
for
a
tooth,"
Kaduvakunnel
Kuruvachan
says.
This
is
followed
by
some
electrifying
fight
sequences,
featuring
Prithviraj's
Kuruvachan.
From
the
Kaduva
teaser,
it
is
evident
that
the
Shaji
Kailas
directorial
will
bring
back
the
much-celebrated
mass
hero
character
amidst
the
plethora
of
dark,
realistic
films
that
Malayalam
cinema
has
been
producing
now.
The
teaser
also
confirms
that
the
Prithviraj
Sukumaran-starrer
will
be
a
perfect
theatre
experience
for
the
Malayalam
cinema
audiences.