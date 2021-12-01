    For Quick Alerts
      Kaduva Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas Bring Back The Vintage Mass Hero!

      The highly anticipated Kaduva teaser is finally out. The first glimpse of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer was released by today (December 1, 2021) through the official social media handles of the cast and crew members. The highly promising Kaduva teaser is now winning the internet and has totally raised the expectations over the Shaji Kailas directorial.

      The 57-seconds long teaser introduces leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. The teaser with the brilliant voiceover of Prithviraj says "Father, I prefer the old testament of the Bible, over the old testament." Then the stylish vintage mass hero avatar of Kuruvachan is introduced.

      Watch the Kaduva teaser here:

      Kaduva Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas Bring Back The Vintage Mass Hero!

      Prithviraj Sukumaran looks a million bucks in the white kurti-dhoti, which is paired with a wooden crucifix bracelet, a statement gold in the shape of a tiger' heard, and black loafers. "An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth," Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan says. This is followed by some electrifying fight sequences, featuring Prithviraj's Kuruvachan.

      From the Kaduva teaser, it is evident that the Shaji Kailas directorial will bring back the much-celebrated mass hero character amidst the plethora of dark, realistic films that Malayalam cinema has been producing now. The teaser also confirms that the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer will be a perfect theatre experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 15:16 [IST]
