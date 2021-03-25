Kala Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Think About The Tovino Thomas Starrer

Young actor Tovino Thomas has a string of interesting projects in his kitty, and one among them is Kala, which has graced the cinemas today (March 25). The film directed by Rohith VS, also marks the actor's first project to release in theatres this year.

Written by the director himself along with screenwriter Yadhu Pushpakaran, the thriller entails the story of a man's camaraderie with a dog. Tovino as Shaji is playing a grey character in the film, which also features character actors including Divya Pillai, Sumesh Moor and Lal. Despite being certified with an 'A' certificate, Kala has been able to garner huge attention of the audience. The film has been getting rave response from audiences and critics alike. Tovino's not-so-likable character has also received green signal from fans, who are now trending the hashtag #Kala on social media to celebrate the film's success already.

Backed by Siju Mathews and Navis Xavier, the film also stars a dog named Bazigar, who is playing a key role in the film. Notably, Tovino Thomas, who started shooting for the film post-COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, had suffered an internal injury on the sets. Though the actor was hospitalised for a week citing the serious nature of the injury, the actor later joined the team and completed the project like a real-life hero, which was highly appreciated by many.

Well, as the film garners love for all the obvious reasons, let us see what Twitterati have to say about Tovino Thomas' Kala.

