Kalyani Priyadarshan Is Kochi Times' Most Desirable Woman 2020: Here's The Top 20 List!

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the young actress has been selected as the Kochi Times' most desirable woman of 2020. The talented star kid-turned-actress won the Most Desirable title through the voting process held by Kochi times. Kalyani Priyadarshan, who made her Malayalam acting debut in 2020, is earning the prestigious title for the first time.

Here's the Kochi Times Most Desirable Women Top 20 list. Have a look...

1. Kalyani Priyadarshan

2. Samyuktha Menon

3. Nazriya Nazim

4. Aishwarya Lekshmi

5. Nayanthara

6. Nithya Menen

7. Anupama Parameswaran

8. Priya Prakash Varrier

9. Deepti Sati

10. Parvathy Thiruvoth

11. Madonna Sebastian

12. Rajisha Vijayan

13. Saniya Iyappan

14. Anna Ben

15. Lakshmi Menon

16. Malavika Wales

17. Mamta Mohandas

18. Ahaana Krishna

19. Nikhila Vimal

20. Reshma Nair



Coming back to Kalyani Priyadarshan, the actress is all excited about winning the Kochi Times Most Desirable Woman 2020 title. The Varane Avashyamund actress revealed that she was totally surprised when she was informed about winning the title, and it made her smile. Kalyani, who is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan and senior actress Lissy Lakshmi, stated that she takes this title as a toke of acceptance from the Malayali audiences.