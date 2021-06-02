Kalyani Priyadarshan Is Kochi Times' Most Desirable Woman 2020: Here's The Top 20 List!

Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
the
young
actress
has
been
selected
as
the
Kochi
Times'
most
desirable
woman
of
2020.
The
talented
star
kid-turned-actress
won
the
Most
Desirable
title
through
the
voting
process
held
by
Kochi
times.
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
who
made
her
Malayalam
acting
debut
in
2020,
is
earning
the
prestigious
title
for
the
first
time.
Here's
the
Kochi
Times
Most
Desirable
Women
Top
20
list.
Have
a
look...
1.
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
2.
Samyuktha
Menon
3.
Nazriya
Nazim
4.
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
5.
Nayanthara
6.
Nithya
Menen
7.
Anupama
Parameswaran
8.
Priya
Prakash
Varrier
9.
Deepti
Sati
10.
Parvathy
Thiruvoth
11.
Madonna
Sebastian
12.
Rajisha
Vijayan
13.
Saniya
Iyappan
14.
Anna
Ben
15.
Lakshmi
Menon
16.
Malavika
Wales
17.
Mamta
Mohandas
18.
Ahaana
Krishna
19.
Nikhila
Vimal
20.
Reshma
Nair
Coming
back
to
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
the
actress
is
all
excited
about
winning
the
Kochi
Times
Most
Desirable
Woman
2020
title.
The
Varane
Avashyamund
actress
revealed
that
she
was
totally
surprised
when
she
was
informed
about
winning
the
title,
and
it
made
her
smile.
Kalyani,
who
is
the
daughter
of
veteran
filmmaker
Priyadarshan
and
senior
actress
Lissy
Lakshmi,
stated
that
she
takes
this
title
as
a
toke
of
acceptance
from
the
Malayali
audiences.