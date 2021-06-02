    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kalyani Priyadarshan Is Kochi Times' Most Desirable Woman 2020: Here's The Top 20 List!

      By
      |

      Kalyani Priyadarshan, the young actress has been selected as the Kochi Times' most desirable woman of 2020. The talented star kid-turned-actress won the Most Desirable title through the voting process held by Kochi times. Kalyani Priyadarshan, who made her Malayalam acting debut in 2020, is earning the prestigious title for the first time.

      Kalyani Priyadarshan Is Kochi Times Most Desirable Woman 2020: Heres The Top 20 List!

      Here's the Kochi Times Most Desirable Women Top 20 list. Have a look...

      1. Kalyani Priyadarshan
      2. Samyuktha Menon
      3. Nazriya Nazim
      4. Aishwarya Lekshmi
      5. Nayanthara
      6. Nithya Menen
      7. Anupama Parameswaran
      8. Priya Prakash Varrier
      9. Deepti Sati
      10. Parvathy Thiruvoth
      11. Madonna Sebastian
      12. Rajisha Vijayan
      13. Saniya Iyappan
      14. Anna Ben
      15. Lakshmi Menon
      16. Malavika Wales
      17. Mamta Mohandas
      18. Ahaana Krishna
      19. Nikhila Vimal
      20. Reshma Nair

      Coming back to Kalyani Priyadarshan, the actress is all excited about winning the Kochi Times Most Desirable Woman 2020 title. The Varane Avashyamund actress revealed that she was totally surprised when she was informed about winning the title, and it made her smile. Kalyani, who is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan and senior actress Lissy Lakshmi, stated that she takes this title as a toke of acceptance from the Malayali audiences.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 23:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 2, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X