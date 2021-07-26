Kamal Haasan Heaps Praises On Malik, Says Fahadh Faasil Is Brilliant In The Film!

Fahadh Faasil is currently on a high with the rave reviews he has been receiving for his latest release, Malik. The period-gangster drama which was released on Amazon Prime Video has succeeded in impressing both the common audiences and critics. Interestingly, Malik has now highly impressed Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor.

Anto Joseph, the producer of the Fahadh Faasil starrer revealed the exciting news with a social media post recently. In the poster, Anto revealed that Kamal Haasan watched Malik along with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of his upcoming project Vikram. The senior actor is totally impressed with the period-gangster drama and has been heaping praise over director Mahesh Narayanan's exceptional execution and making style.

Read Anto Joseph's post here:

In his post, the producer has also revealed that Kamal Haasan is highly impressed with Fahadh Faasil's performance in Malik, and stated he is just brilliant. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is equally impressed with the Mahesh Narayanan project and expressed his disappointment in missing the opportunity to watch the movie on big screens.

Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil are currently busy with the shooting of Vikram, the highly anticipated political thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Veteran actor and young filmmaker watched Malik during the shooting break. Later, Kamal Haasan invited Fahadh Faasil and director Mahesh Narayanan to his Chennai officer, to congratulate them on Malik.

Coming back to Malik, the movie which marked the second collaboration of Fahadh Faasil and editor-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, was originally supposed to hit the theatres in 2020. But the release of the project was delayed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Later, the makers opted for an Amazon Prime Video release for the movie, citing financial reasons.