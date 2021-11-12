Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Post the super success of Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, production designer-turned-director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is back with another entertainer high on humour. Ratheesh's film with Nivin Pauly titled Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Nivin-starrer has become the latest film to fall prey to piracy. Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham has been leaked online on infamous websites like Telegram, Movierulz and Tamilrockers, which might now impact its viewership on the platform big time.

The comedy drama is Malayalam's first film to release on the streaming platform. With its release, the film is having a neck and neck contest with Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup, which has released theatrically on the very same day. As the two films fall under two extremely contrasting genres and star Malayalam's most cherished young actors, audiences are elated and are well-pleased with the outputs. Incidentally, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham and Kurup have been backed by the leading men's respective production houses Pauly Jr. Pictures and Wayfarer Films.

Talking about Ka Kaa Ka, the film has garnered hearts with its storyline, performances of the actors and comic sequences. Overall, the film is a must-watch entertainer.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Jaffar Idukki, Vincy Aloshious, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudheer Paravoor, Sivadas Kannur and Ratheesh Balakrishna. The technical team of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham include cinematographer Vinod Illampally, editor Manoj Kannoth and music composers Yakzan Gary Periera & Neha Nair.

Talking about Nivin's upcoming projects, the actor has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline including Thuramukham, Mahaveeryar, Padavettu, Thaaram, Bismi Special and Gangster of Mundanmala. Out of the aforementioned films, Thuramukham and Mahaveeryar are under the post-production process, while Padavettu's shooting is still underway. The last three mentioned films are still to go on floors.

The Premam actor was previously seen in the highly acclaimed film Moothon written and helmed by Geethu Mohandas.