Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham Trailer: Nivin Pauly Is Back With An Absolute Fun Ride!

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly starrer is now gearing up for an OTT release, on Disney Plus Hotstar. Ahead of its release, leading man-producer Nivin Pauly revealed the highly anticipated official trailer of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham on social media. The promising trailer has highly impressed the film fanatics.

The 1.30 minutes long official trailer of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham hints that the movie depicts the complicated relationship of a young couple, played by Nivin Pauly and Grace Antony. From the highly interesting trailer, it is evident that the Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval directorial is going to be an absolute laugh riot.

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham trailer assures that the movie has the elements of both satirical and black comedy. Nivin Pauly, the leading man looks totally different in his news look, with evident weight gain and a long hairdo. Expectations are riding high on the Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval directorial, which is slated to be released on November 12, 2021, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Nivin Pauly, who is all excited about the project, shared the official trailer on his social media handles and wrote: "With immense love; presenting to u the Trailer of #KanakamKaaminiKalaham!❤️ Get ready for a mad ride filled with laughter and Joy. ❤️😎 Click on #LinkInBio. Catch the first day first show on World Disney Day!

Premiering on |Nov 12 | only on @DisneyPlusHotstar"

The project marks the first onscreen collaboration of Nivin Pauly and Kumbalangi Nights fame Grace Antony. Vinay Forrt, Joy Mathew, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheesh, Vincy Alocious, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudheer Paravoor, and so on appear in the other pivotal roles. Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Manoj Kannoth handles the editing. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair compose the songs and original score. Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, under his home banner Pauly Jr. Pictures.