      Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham Twitter Review: Did The Nivin Pauly-Grace Antony Starrer Impress Twitterati?

      After exactly two years of Moothon's release, Nivin Pauly's highly anticipated film Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham has hit Disney+ Hotstar. Written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the film has become the seasoned actor's first venture to release on a streaming platform.

      Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham

      The satire comedy-drama also featuring Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Jaffar Idukki, Vincy Aloshious, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudheer Paravoor, Sivadas Kannur and Ratheesh Balakrishnan is also Malayalam's first film to release on the popular platform.

      Shedding light over the film's story, Ratheesh during his media interaction revealed that Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham is all about a couple who are stuck in a hill-top hotel, that has problems and an intriguing backstory. Well, upon its release, the film has managed to capture the attention of the audience with its crisp yet amusing storyline and impeccable performances of the actors. Nivin fans are highly enthralled and the film has been garnering rave reviews from the critics and general audiences.

      Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham's shooting started off during the pandemic. The film's major portions were shot in Kerala's Ernakulam and Idukki. Notably, the film is backed by Nivin under Pauly Jr Pictures. With music composed by Yakzan Gary Periera & Neha Nair, the comedy-drama has cinematography and editing carried out by Vinod Illampally and Manoj Kannoth respectively. Aneesh Nadodi is the film's art director.

      The Nivin starrer's teaser and trailer were released on July 16 and October 22 respectively.

      Scroll down for Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham's Twitter reactions.

      Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:05 [IST]
      X