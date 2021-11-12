Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham Twitter Review: Did The Nivin Pauly-Grace Antony Starrer Impress Twitterati?

After exactly two years of Moothon's release, Nivin Pauly's highly anticipated film Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham has hit Disney+ Hotstar. Written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the film has become the seasoned actor's first venture to release on a streaming platform.

The satire comedy-drama also featuring Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Jaffar Idukki, Vincy Aloshious, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudheer Paravoor, Sivadas Kannur and Ratheesh Balakrishnan is also Malayalam's first film to release on the popular platform.

Shedding light over the film's story, Ratheesh during his media interaction revealed that Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham is all about a couple who are stuck in a hill-top hotel, that has problems and an intriguing backstory. Well, upon its release, the film has managed to capture the attention of the audience with its crisp yet amusing storyline and impeccable performances of the actors. Nivin fans are highly enthralled and the film has been garnering rave reviews from the critics and general audiences.

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham's shooting started off during the pandemic. The film's major portions were shot in Kerala's Ernakulam and Idukki. Notably, the film is backed by Nivin under Pauly Jr Pictures. With music composed by Yakzan Gary Periera & Neha Nair, the comedy-drama has cinematography and editing carried out by Vinod Illampally and Manoj Kannoth respectively. Aneesh Nadodi is the film's art director.

The Nivin starrer's teaser and trailer were released on July 16 and October 22 respectively.

Scroll down for Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham's Twitter reactions.

#KanakamKaaminiKalaham is a wonderfully witty film where British Comedy meets Malayalam. The film is well paced, the set and filming are great and have a hilarious cast. Overall it is a silly and stupid black humour with quite a lot of fun. 3/5#KaKaaKaOnHotstar #NivinPauly pic.twitter.com/SEJlrb7p0Y — Plumeria Movies (@plumeriamovies) November 12, 2021

#KanakamKaaminiKalaham (Comedy)

got release today



From the director of #AndroidKunjappan, Ratheesh Balakrishnan



Don't set the expectations on par with AK, #KaKaaKa is different kind comedy film



& Ratheesh waiting for ur #AndroidKunjappan Part 2 #Alien & #NnaThaanCaseKodu pic.twitter.com/Sk5eZUSqKc — arunprasad (@Cinephile05) November 12, 2021

#KanakamKaaminiKalaham / #KaKaaKa (Mal - 2021/ Comedy)#JafferIdukki got a major role 😁👍 (more dialogues than Lead pair)



Manaf, Vijesh (chanjagacham song😂), Vinay Fortt - Mrugyaa (Joby, Dhobi, Goby, Zombie 😂), Mayflower summer 😁& many more 👍



For me - Gud, liked the film pic.twitter.com/VbrhRWwg3G — arunprasad (@Cinephile05) November 12, 2021