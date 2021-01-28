Kerala HC Issues Notice To Tamannaah, Aju Varghese & Virat Kohli On Plea Demanding Ban On Online Rummy Games

Yesterday (January 27, 2021) the Kerala High Court issued notice to celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Ajun Varghese and Virat Kohli in connection with a plea demanding ban on online rummy games. For the unversed, both the actors and the Indian cricket team captain have endorsed the platforms on which such online rummy games are played. Kohli is a brand ambassador of Mobile Premier League (MPL) whereas, Tamannaah Bhatia has acted in an advertisement. On the other hand, Malayalam actor Aju Varghese has also endorsed the rummy circle.

Kochi-based Pauly Vadakkan reportedly filed a petition in Kerala High Court which states that online rummy games are against the law and difficult to control. It further says that certain platforms running such games are using celebs to endorse them to attract youth and trap them financially. In his petition, the court has asked the state government to clarify its stand on the matter by calling online betting a grave social evil.

Apart from the celebs, Kerala HC also sent notices to Play Games 24x7 and Mobile Premier League, which runs rummy games. Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia and Aju Varghese have not yet responded to the legal notice. More details are awaited.

Also Read : Tamannaah Bhatia On Casting Couch In Bollywood: All Sectors Of Work Have Problems

Also Read : Nivin Pauly To Team Up With Dhyan Sreenivasan & Aju Varghese For A Family Drama!