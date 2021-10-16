Kerala State Film Awards 2021 Winners List: Jayasurya, Anna Ben, The Great Indian Kitchen, Win!

Kerala State Film Awards 2021 results are finally out. The highly anticipated award results are announced by Saji Cheriyan, the Saji Cheriyan, the minister of Kerala Film Development Corporation, and Chalachitra Academy, in a special press meet which is being held at the capital city Thiruvananthapuram. The 51st Kerala State Film Awards are conducted to honour the best of cinema from the year, 2020.

Jayasurya, the versatile actor bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in the survival drama Vellam. Anna Ben, the talented actress won the Best Actress award for her performance in Kappela. The Great Indian Kitchen, the highly acclaimed Jeo Baby directorial won the award for Best Movie. Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer directed by late Sachy won the award for Best Movie Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Have a look at the Kerala State Film Awards complete winners list here:

Best Actor: Jayasurya (Vellam)

Best Actress: Anna Ben (Kappela)

Best Film: The Great Indian Kitchen (Director: Jeo Baby)

Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Director: Sachy)

Second Best Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam (Director: Senna Hegde)

Best Childrens' Film: Bonami (Director: Tony Sukumar)

Best Director: Sidhartha Siva (Ennivar)

Best Director (Debut): Muhammad Musthafa (Kappela)

Best Story: Senna Hegde (Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam)

Best Screenplay: Jeo Baby (The Great Indian Kitchen)

Best Character Actor: Sudheesh (Ennivar, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam)

Best Character Actress: Sree Rekha (Veyil)

Best Editor: Mahesh Narayanan (C U Soon)

Best Cinematographer: Chandru Selvaraj (Kayattam)

Best Music Director (Songs & Background Score): M Jayachandran (Sufiyum Sujatayum)

Best Singer (Male): Shahbaaz Aman (Vellam)

Best Singer (Female): Nithya Mammen (Sufiyum Sujatayum)

Best Lyricist: Anwar Ali (Malik, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam)

Best Sync Sound: Aadarsh Joseph Cheriyan (Santhoshanthinte Onnaam Rahasyam)

Best Sound Mixing: Ajith Abraham George (Sufiyum Sujatayum)

Best Sound Design: Tony Babu (The Great Indian Kitchen)

Best Processing Lab/Colourist: Liju Prabhakar (Kayattam)

Best VFX: Saryas Muhammed (Love)

Best Dubbing Artist (Male): Shobi Thilakan (Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam)

Best Dubbing Artist (Female): Riya Saira (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Child Artist (Male): Niranjan S (Kasiminte Kadal)

Best Child Artist (Female): Aaravya Sharma (Barbie)

Best Art Director: Santhosh Raman (Malik)

Best Make-up Artist: Rasheed Ahamed

Best Costume Design: Dhanya Balakrishnan (Malik)

Best Dance Choreography: Lalitha Soby & Babu Xavier (Sufiyum Sujatayum)

Special Jury Award (Singer): Nanjiyamma (Kalakkatha song, Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Special Jury Award (Costume Designing): Nalini Jameela (Bharathapuzha)

Special Jury Award (Actress): Siji Pradeep (Bharathapuzha)

Best Article On Cinema: Adoorinte Anju Naayaka Kadhapathrangal (John Samuel)

Best Book On Cinema: Aakhyanathinte Piriyan Kovanikal (PK Surendran)

As reported earlier, the Kerala State Film Award jury of this year is headed by the veteran actress-filmmaker, Suhasini Maniratnam. This year, two sub-juries were appointed to watch the initial entries for the awards race. Interestingly, over 80 films that were registered in the year 2020 had entered the Kerala State Film Awards race, this year. Later, the films that were shortlisted from the initial list were recommended for the final jury.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Celebrates Birthday: Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Wish The Bro Daddy Director

Mohanlal's Aaraattu To Release In 2022, Confirms Director B Unnikrishnan

Senior director Bhadran, Kannada filmmaker P Sheshadri, musician Mohan Sithara, cinematographer CK Muraleedharan, sound designer M Harikumar, and critic and screenwriter N Sasidharan are the other members of the Kerala State Film Awards 2021 jury, along with Suhasini Maniratnam.