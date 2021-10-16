Kerala State Film Awards To Be Announced Today; Fahadh, Nimisha, Indrans In The Final Race!

The prestigious Kerala State Film Awards will be announced today (October 16, Saturday). The award results will be announced by Saji Cheriyan, the minister of Kerala Film Development Corporation and Chalachitra Academy, at 3 PM today. Reportedly, Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, and Indrans are the major faces who have entered the final race of the Kerala State Film Awards.

As per the latest reports, the jury has already finished the screenings of the films that got selected for the final rounds, today. Around 80 films, that were released in 2020 have competed for the State Film Awards, this year. The jury of the 51st Kerala State Film Awards is headed by the renowned actress-filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam.

Kerala State Film Awards To Be Announced Tomorrow; Fahadh, Nimisha, Indrans In The Final Race!

Along with Suhasini, the State Award jury of this year consists of several popular names including senior filmmaker Bhadran, popular Kannada director P Sheshadri, music director Mohan Sithara, cinematographer CK Muraleedharan, sound designer M Harikumar, and critic and screenwriter N Sasidharan.

If the reports are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil, Indrans, Biju Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jayasurya, and Tovino Thomas are the actors who have succeeded in entering the final race for the Best Actor trophy of Kerala State Film Awards 2020. However, these reports are not officially confirmed yet.

The rumourmills suggest that Shobana, Nimisha Sajayan, Samyuktha Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Anna Ben are the actresses who are vying for the Best Actress trophy this year. This year, two initially juries had watched the 80 films that were selected for the Kerala State Film Awards race. Later, the shortlisted films were recommended for the final jury, by the heads of initial juries.