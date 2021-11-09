KPAC Lalitha Hospitalised In Kochi, Son Siddharth Bharathan Says ‘Amma Is Fine’

Gifted Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi following liver-related ailments. According to reports, the thespian was admitted to the intensive care unit, from where she was shifted to a room on Monday. She was initially hospitalised in Thrissur.

Shedding light over her current health condition, AMMA's (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) general secretary Idavela Babu told The New Indian Express that the actress' health condition is stable and her next course of treatment will be decided post further diagnosis. He was quoted as saying, "She had several health issues including diabetes. There is bacterial infection leading to liver ailments. The next course of treatment will be decided after further diagnosis."

Lalitha's son and director Siddharth Bharathan in his Facebook post revealed that his mother is doing well and is recuperating. He wrote, "Amma is fine and recuperating well. No need to panic. Thank you all for the love, concern and prayers."

KPAC Lalitha has been part of the Malayalam film industry for more than 5 decades now. The actress started off her acting career with the 1969 film Koottukudumbam. The veteran actress has won National Film Awards in 1991 and 2001 for Amaram and Shantham respectively. She received 4 Kerala State Film Awards in 1975 ( for Neela Ponman, Onnum Lelle), 1978( for Aaravam), 1990(for Amaram) and 1991 (for Kadinjool Kalyanam, Godfather and Sandesham). She was also bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2009 Filmfare Awards (South).

The National Award-winning actress is the present chairperson of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

On the work front, she was previously seen in Home starring Indrans and Manju Pillai in the lead roles. Lalitha's upcoming films are Maamanithan, Veetla Visheshanga, Oruthee, Ente Priyathamanu, Paris Payyans, Next Token Number Please, Dairy Milk, Pettamma and Lasarinte Lokam.