Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara Duo's Nizhal Gets A Release Date?

Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara, the romantic hero and lady superstar are sharing the screen for the first time in Nizhal, the upcoming mystery thriller. The shooting of the project, which is directed by Appu N Bhattathiri, was wrapped up recently. If the latest reports are to be believed, Nizhal has now got a release date.

As per the latest updates, the Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara starrer, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres in March, is now postponed to April 2021. If things go as planned, Nizhal might hit the theaters on April 9, 2021, as a Vishu special release. In that case, the Kunchacko-Nayanthara project will be locking horns with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case at the box office.

The Appu N Bhattathiri directorial was originally slated to be released by the second half of March 2021. But the release of the project is now postponed, as the theatres in Kerala have still not got permission to conduct second shows. None of the major Malayalam films will hit the theatres restart second shows.

Appu N Bhattathiri, the director of Nizhal, is a popular film editor who has won several awards and accolades including the Kerala State Film Award-winner. The mystery thriller features Kunchacko Boban in the role of first-class Judicial Magistrate, John Baby. The versatile actor's first look from the movie was released by the team on his birthday.

However, nothing much has been revealed about the character played by Nayanthara in Nizhal. But the sources suggest that the lady superstar is playing a performance-oriented character in the movie. Along with Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara, newcomer child artist Izin Hash is appearing in a pivotal role in the mystery thriller. Sooraj S Kurup has composed the songs and background score. The project is jointly produced by the banners Anto Joseph Film Company, Melange Film House, and Tentpole Movies.

