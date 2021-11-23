Kurup, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer has already emerged as the biggest box office success of Malayalam cinema in 2021, so far. The crime thriller has also emerged as the third all-time highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. Now, Kurup has broken the records set by Mammootty's Masterpiece and Mohanlal's Pulimurugan at the Tamil Nadu box office.

According to the latest updates from the trade experts, Kurup (including all language versions) earned a total gross collection of over Rs. 5.41 Crore from the Tamil Nadu box office. Thus, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer broke the record, which was previously held by Mammootty's Masterpiece and Mohanlal's Pulimurugan.

Kurup Box Office 11 Days Report: Beats Masterpiece & Pulimurugan With Tamil Nadu Collections Photo Credit: Kurup

The trade experts also suggest that the Srinath Rajendran directorial has already crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office when it completes the first 11 days of its release. Dulquer Salmaan, the leading man cum producer of Kurup is expected to announce the highly exciting update on social media with a special post, post very soon.