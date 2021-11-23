Kurup,
the
Dulquer
Salmaan
starrer
has
already
emerged
as
the
biggest
box
office
success
of
Malayalam
cinema
in
2021,
so
far.
The
crime
thriller
has
also
emerged
as
the
third
all-time
highest-grossing
Malayalam
film
at
the
worldwide
box
office.
Now,
Kurup
has
broken
the
records
set
by
Mammootty's
Masterpiece
and
Mohanlal's
Pulimurugan
at
the
Tamil
Nadu
box
office.
According
to
the
latest
updates
from
the
trade
experts,
Kurup
(including
all
language
versions)
earned
a
total
gross
collection
of
over
Rs.
5.41
Crore
from
the
Tamil
Nadu
box
office.
Thus,
the
Dulquer
Salmaan
starrer
broke
the
record,
which
was
previously
held
by
Mammootty's
Masterpiece
and
Mohanlal's
Pulimurugan.
Kurup
Box
Office
11
Days
Report:
Beats
Masterpiece
&
Pulimurugan
With
Tamil
Nadu
Collections
Photo
Credit:
Kurup
The
trade
experts
also
suggest
that
the
Srinath
Rajendran
directorial
has
already
crossed
the
100-Crore
mark
at
the
worldwide
box
office
when
it
completes
the
first
11
days
of
its
release.
Dulquer
Salmaan,
the
leading
man
cum
producer
of
Kurup
is
expected
to
announce
the
highly
exciting
update
on
social
media
with
a
special
post,
post
very
soon.