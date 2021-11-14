Kurup Box Office 2 Days Collections: The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Beats Mohanlal's Odiyan!

Kurup, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer has had a massive opening at the box office and has already earned blockbuster status. The crime thriller has now broken the worldwide box office record set by Mohanlal's Odiyan, with its first-day collection. As per the reports, Kurup has made a total gross collection of Rs. 7.15 Crore, from the all-India box office on its Day 1.

As per updates, Kurup couldn't beat Mohanlal's Odiyan with its Kerala and all-India box office collections. However, the movie emerged as the 5th all-time biggest opening in the state. But, the Srinath Rajendran directorial succeeded in beating Odiyan at the worldwide box office, thanks to the massive collections it made from the UAE box office. With this earth-shattering opening at the worldwide box office, Dulquer Salmaan definitely emerged as the biggest crowd-puller of his generation.

Kurup Box Office Day 1 Collections: The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Sets Multiple Records!

Read Kurup box office Day 1 all-India collection breakdown here:

Kerala: Rs. 4.84 Crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 0.85 Crore

Telugu States: Rs. 70 Crore

Karnataka: Rs. 0.65 Crore

Rest Of India: Rs. 0.20 Crore

Total: Rs. 7.15 Crore

Kurup has also broken the record set by Mohanlal's Odiyan at the UAE box office, with its Day 1 collections. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer has earned a total gross collection of Rs. 6.77 Crore from the UAE box office on Day 1. Thus, Kurup has emerged as the all-time biggest opener at the UAE box office, so far.

According to the trade experts, Kurup has all the chances to cross the 20-Crore mark at the box office with its 2 Days collections. The second-day gross collection from the Kerala box office alone is above Rs. 4 Crore. In that case, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is definitely going to set a massive first-weekend box office record and is expected to cross the 40-Crore mark.