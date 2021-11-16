Kurup Box Office 4 Days Collections: The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer To Cross 50-Crore Mark!

Kurup is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film in the career of its leading man, Dulquer Salmaan. The Srinath Rajendran directorial, which hit the theatres on November 12, Friday, has crossed the 40-Crore mark at the box office on its first weekend. Now, Kurup has reportedly reached the prestigious 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

According to the latest updates from the trade experts, Kurup has earned a total gross collection of over Rs. 10 Crore on the 4th day of its release (November 15, Monday). If things follow at the same rate, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer might cross the 100-Crore mark at the box office with it completes the second weekend of its release.

Kurup Box Office First Weekend (3 Days) Collections: Crosses 40-Crore Mark Worldwide!

As reported earlier, Kurup has already broken multiple records set by Mohanlal's Odiyan at the worldwide box office. The crime thriller emerged as the biggest opener at the worldwide box office with its day 1 box office collections, which crossed the 20-Crore mark. Kurup has also emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the UAE-GCC box office.

Kurup Box Office 2 Days Collections: The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Beats Mohanlal's Odiyan!

Read Kurup box office first weekend (3 days) collection breakdown here:

Kerala: Rs. 13.5 Crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 2.75 Crore

Karnataka: Rs. 2.30 Crore

Telugu States: Rs. 2.20 Crore

North India: Rs. 1.20 Crore

All-India Gross: Rs. 21.95 Crore

Overseas Gross: Rs. 19.21 Crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 41.16 Crore

The box office rampage of Kurup has unarguably cemented its leading man Dulquer Salmaan's superstardom. The actor-producer has established himself as the most-bankable actor of his generation from the Malayalam film industry, with the massive success of the Srinath Rajendran directorial. Dulquer Salmaan's will to release Kurup only on theatres has resulted in the enormous success of the movie and revived the Malayalam film industry to a certain extent. The success of Kurup has motivated the other producers to go ahead with the theatrical release for their films.