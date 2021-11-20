Kurup Box Office 8 Days Collections: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Crosses 75-Crore Mark Worldwide!

Kurup, the crime thriller that features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, is continuing its dream run at the box office. The Srinath Rajendran has been performing exceptionally well at all the releasing centers and has already emerged as the highest-grossing film in Dulquer Salman's career. Now, the trade experts suggest that Kurup has crossed the 75-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

According to the latest updates, Kurup made a gross collection of over Rs. 75 Crore from the worldwide box office, within the first 8 days of its release. Thus, the Srinath Rajendran directorial has also emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2021, so far.

The trade experts suggest that Kurup crossed the 40-Crore mark at the domestic (all-India) box office, within the first week of its release. The movie also crossed the 70-Crore mark worldwide, within the first 7 days.

Read Kurup box office all-India collection breakdown here:

Kerala: Rs. 29.08 Crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 4.42 Crore

Telugu States: Rs. 4.36 Crore

Karnataka: Rs. 2.16 Crore

Rest of India: Rs. 1.16 Crore

Total: Rs. 41.18 Crore

Kurup Box Office First Week (7 Days) Report: Crosses The Lifetime Collections Of Premam!

As reported earlier, Kurup had broken the record set by Mohanlal's Odiyan at the worldwide box office, with its opening day collections. Later, the movie broke the record of the complete actor's Lucifer at the Canada and Saudi Arabia box office, just within the first 5 days of its release.

Kurup Box Office 5 Days Collections: The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Breaks The Records Of Mohanlal's Lucifer!

When it completed its first week (7 days) at the releasing centers, Kurup crossed the lifetime collections of Premam, the Nivin Pauly-starring blockbuster. If things follow at the same rate, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer will definitely enter the prestigious 100-Crore club with its worldwide collection, within the first 10 days of its release.