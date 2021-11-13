Kurup Box Office Day 1 Collections: The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Sets Multiple Records!

Kurup, the Dulquer Salmaan starring crime thriller has had a massive release at theatres across the globe, on November 12, Friday. The Srinath Rajendran directorial had a record release with over 500 plus screens all over the world. Now, the trade experts suggest that Kurup has had a massive opening at the box office.

As per the latest updates, Kurup has earned over Rs. 4 Crore from the worldwide box office, thus emerging as the biggest opener in its leading man Dulquer Salmaan's career. The sources suggest that the crime thriller has also emerged as the third biggest opening day grosser worldwide, after Mohanlal's Odiyan and Lucifer.

Kurup Movie Review: This Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Is An Engrossing Slow-Burn Thriller!

The reports also suggest that Kurup has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 2.5 Crore from the Kerala box office, thus emerging as the second all-time highest opener. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer has grossed Rs. 8.57 Lakh from Trivandrum's famous theatre Ariesplex, with 29 shows on its release day.

Kurup Twitter Review: Is Dulquer Salmaan's Crime Thriller Worth The Hype?

The trade experts suggest that Kurup will have an excellent first weekend at both Kerala and the worldwide box office, considering its great advance booking rate. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is expected to perform exceedingly well in the upcoming days, owing to the massive promotions and great word-of-mouth publicity it has been receiving.

Kurup, which is a slow-burn crime thriller, features Dulquer Salmaan in the role of India's longest wanted fugitive. The movie, which is inspired by a real-life crime story, marked the actor's second collaboration with the director of his debut film, Srinath Rajendran. Kurup has totally impressed the film fanatics, and has been receiving positive reviews from all over.