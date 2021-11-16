Kurup: Dulquer Salmaan Thanks Tovino Thomas & Anupama Parameshwaran For The Cameos

Kurup, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer has earned blockbuster status at the box office. The movie, which has been receiving positive reviews from all over, had two surprise cameos in store for its audiences. Tovino Thomas appeared as Charlie (the real-life Chacko) in Kurup, while Anupama Parameshwaran played the role of his wife.

Recently, leading man-producer Dulquer Salmaan took to his official social media pages and thanked both Tovino Thomas and Anupama Parameshwaran for the cameos in Kurup. He shared the special posters of the Srinath Rajendran directorial, featuring both the actors on his pages, along with long notes.

"@tovinothomas The mother of all Cameos. When one of our biggest stars/talents tells the director he wants to play the role of Charlie it gives me the kind of joy that I can't describe. We are a small industry and when we come together and support each other we become a force. Tovi you were an absolute delight in Kurup. The way you played your role took our collective breaths away. It had innocence and hope and vulnerability. And the way you looked your part it took many viewers a second glance to recognise you.

We have not mentioned you in a single promo or poster because we wanted to keep you as our biggest surprise. And you have been such a gentleman through all of it. For all of this and for being a friend and being the same from the time we met. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. We at @dqswayfarerfilms thank you for being a part of us. We are all rooting for you always. Let Minnal be as thunderous as it is Lightning. Love always," wrote Dulquer Salmaan, sharing the new poster of Kurup featuring Tovino Thomas.

"KD you are family to Wayfarer Films. From our first film you were a huge part of our beginning. When we were still learning and messing up you were patient and kind. You went as far as to stay back and work as an AD because you loved the team so much.

Out of the blue we requested you to do a cameo in one of our most important and crucial roles. You didn't hesitate for a second and dropped everything to accommodate our shoot. And what you gave to that role !!! It was sincere and from the heart. How you left your mark even with such short screen time. From the bottom of my heart and from the entire family of @dqswayfarerfilms we thank you ! We are your fans for life and you will always be a part of us," wrote the actor-producer on his special post for Anupama Parameshwaran.