Kurup First Single Out: Dulquer Salmaan And Shobita Dhulipala's Crackling Chemistry Wins The Internet! [Watch]

The much-awaited Kurup first single is finally out. The 'Pakaliravukal' song, which is a soothing romantic number, features Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the titular role, and leading lady Shobita Dhulipala in the backdrop of vintage Bombay. The first single of Kurup is now winning the internet with the lead pair's cracking chemistry.

The 'Pakaliravukal' song hints that the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is a technically-brilliant film that has exceptional visuals, music, costumes, and production design. The vintage Bombay is recreated brilliantly in the song, and the production design team deserves great applause for that. The soothing melody explores the romantic angle in the life of Kurup, who is a mysterious man.

Neha Nair, the renowned playback singer-composer has lent voice to the song, which is composed by the popular young musician Sushin Shyam. Anwar Ali has penned the lyrics for the 'Pakaliravukal' song. The Malayalam music lovers are film fanatics have totally loved the first single of Kurup, which is winning the internet now.

Dulquer Salmaan, the lead actor-producer of Kurup, shared the first single from the movie on his official pages, along with a special note. "The first video song of Kurup is out. Link in bio and in stories. This is my favourite track and something I feel is an instant classic. It's been picturised across states with incredible production design and period capture. The visuals give you a glimpse into the amazing world of Kurup. And this is just a little taster of the magic that Sushin Shyam has woven throughout the film with his music. I hope you enjoy it," reads Dulquer's post.

Kurup, which is touted to be an autobiographical drama, marks Dulquer Salmaan's second collaboration with director Sreenath Rajendran. The movie features Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Surabhi Lakshmi, Bharath Niwas, and others in key roles. Nimish Ravi is the DOP of the project. Kurup is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.