Kurup Teaser Review: Dulquer Salmaan In & As India's Longest Wanted Fugitive!

The highly anticipated Kurup teaser is finally out. Dulquer Salmaan, the leading man-producer revealed the highly promising teaser through his official social media pages at 6 PM today (March 26, Friday). As the title suggests, Kurup, which is directed by Srinath Rajendran, features Dulquer Salmaan in the role of India's longest wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup.

Read Kurup teaser review here:

The 1.13-minutes long Kurup teaser opens with a wanted announcement of Sukumara Kurup in Hindi, which suggests that he is a notorious criminal. Next, the character played by Indrajith Sukumaran narrates everything that he has done in search of just one man - over 300 plus tip-offs and 1000 plus trips in the last 36 years. But India's longest-wanted fugitive is still hiding somewhere.

Later, Dulquer Salmaan makes his grand entry in his stylish vintage look and introduces himself as Kurup alias Sukumara Kurup. Meanwhile, we are also introduced to the female lead played by Shobita Dhulipala, who looks likes an ally of Kurup. The super promising teaser has totally raised the expectations over the much-awaited project.