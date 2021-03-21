Kurup Teaser To Release On March 26, Confirms Dulquer Salmaan

The much-awaited Kurup teaser will be out on March 26, Friday. Dulquer Salmaan, the actor-producer confirmed the reports with a social media post on Sunday, by revealing the teaser release announcement poster. Dulquer Salmaan's big announcement has left the fans and cine-goers, who were eagerly waiting for the Kurup update, totally excited.

The actor-producer took to his official social media pages and wrote: "The con is coming and you do not want to miss it. Catch the teaser of #Kurup on March 26th!" As per the reports, the Kurup teaser will be simultaneously released in four languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

As reported earlier, Dulquer Salmaan is playing the titular character Kurup aka Sukumara Kurup in the highly anticipated project, which is directed by the young filmmaker Srinath Rajendran. The project marks the actor-producer's second collaboration with the director, after their highly popular debut film Second Show. Dulquer Salmaan is said to be playing the first out-and-out negative role of his career in Kurup, which is an autobiographical drama.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Kurup might go the OTT way after some of the most awaited Malayalam films were released online. However, lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan slammed the reports and confirmed that the movie will not release on an online platform, as it is exclusively made for the theatres. The fans and cine-goers have been heaping praises on Kurup, for choosing to wait till the theatres re-open.

Kurup features Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko in the other pivotal roles. Tovino Thomas is said to be making a cameo appearance. Shobita Dhulipala appears as the female lead in the project. The autobiographical drama is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.

