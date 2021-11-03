Watch: Kurup Trailer Is Here! Dulquer Salmaan As Sukumara Kurup Looks Enigmatic!

The wait is over! The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup has finally released today (November 3). The most awaited update was unveiled by the makers nine days ahead of the film's theatrical release. The 2-minute-8-second trailer follows Sukumara Kurup (played by Dulquer) and his desperate longing to become a potent individual.

The trailer begins with a person inquiring about Krishna Das to a police constable on the phone. The person at the other end later reveals his true identity as he shares that he is Kurup, whom the police have been looking for in Bhopal. The footage also shows him mentioning his life insurance policy in Persia, which seems to be one of the highlighting sequences of the crime drama. A few glimpses of actors including Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran are also shown in the intriguing trailer.

Well, Dulquer's on-screen presence and the villainous avatar have surely clicked well with the netizens, as they trend hashtags #Kurup and #DulquerSalmaan on Twitter to give a big thumbs up to the trailer.

Sharing the trailer, the leading man tweeted, "Kurup, India's longest hunted fugitive. Deranged mastermind? Accidental conman? Find out on 12 November in cinemas worldwide."

For those who are unaware, Sukumara Kurup is one of the most wanted criminals, who was accused of faking his death and killing a man (Chacko) to claim his insurance. He has been on the run since 1984.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup marks Dulquer's second collaboration with the director after his debut film Second Show (2012). Shot across India and the Middle East, the crime drama is backed by Wayfarer Films.