Kurup Twitter Review: Is Dulquer Salmaan's Autobiographical Drama Worth The Hype?

Kurup, the Dulquer Salmaan starring autobiographical drama has finally had its grand release. The movie, which is directed by Srinath Rajendran, has hit the theatres as the biggest release in the history of Malayalam cinema, so far. Reportedly, Kurup has crossed 2050 show booking in Kerala alone on its first day, thus securing a massive opening at the box office.

The highly anticipated project which is touted to be the most expensive film of its leading man Dulquer Salmaan's career has also set multiple other records before its release. Kurup has emerged as the all-time biggest Indian release of the USA, Europe, Canada, and GCC (except Kuwait).

Kurup, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, revolves around the life of India's longest wanted fugitive, Sukumara Kurup. The project marks the second on-screen collaboration of Dulquer and director Srinath Rajendran, after their acclaimed debut project, Second Show. The movie features Indrajith Sukumaran, Shobita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan, Bharath, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, Gopakumar, Surabhi Lakshmi, and others in other pivotal roles.

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is penned by Jithin K Jose, KS Aravind, and Daniell Sayooj Nair. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score for Kurup. Nimish Ravi is the DOP of the project. Vivek Harshan has handled the editing. Kurup is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, in association with M-Star Entertainments.