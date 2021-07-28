Kuruthi First Poster Out! Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer To Release On August 11 On Onam

Amazon
Prime
Video
today
unveiled
the
first
poster
of
the
upcoming
Malayalam
thriller
Kuruthi,
starring
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
lead.
Fans
are
in
for
a
special
treat
this
Onam
with
the
exclusive
world
premiere
of
this
Amazon
Original
Movie
slated
for
August
11,
2021.
The
poster
reveals
a
fierce
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
along
with
an
intense
Roshan
Mathew
and
the
talented
ensemble
standing
against
a
police
van
amid
a
lush
forest,
setting
the
tone
of
the
film.
After
the
terrific
success
of
Cold
Case
on
Amazon
Prime
Video,
the
Malayalam
actor
is
back
with
another
edge
of
the
seat
thriller
that
depicts
a
tale
of
how
enduring
human
relations
transcend
boundaries,
struggle
to
survive
trials
of
hatred
and
prejudice.
Directed
by
Manu
Warrier,
written
by
Anish
Pallyal
and
produced
by
Supriya
Menon
under
the
banner
of
Prithviraj
Productions,
the
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
thriller
Kuruthi
also
stars
Roshan
Mathew,
Srindaa,
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
Murali
Gopy,
Mamukkoya,
Manikanda
Rajan,
Naslen,
Sagar
Surya
and
Navas
Vallikkunnu
in
pivotal
roles.