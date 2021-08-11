Kuruthi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Earlier today (August 11), Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi released on Amazon Prime Video ahead of Onam.

Kuruthi Review: This Prithviraj Starrer Is A Masterpiece That Talks Loud And Clear About Communal Divide

Within hours of its release, the socio-political thriller leaked on infamous piracy websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, that too in high definition quality, which might now hinder the film's viewership on the OTT platform.

Well, this is not the first time when a Malayalam film released on a streaming platform has leaked online within hours of its release. Earlier films including Malik, Sara's, Cold Case and Joji also fell prey to piracy. Written by Anish Pallayal, the thriller is directed by Manu Warrier. Starring an ensemble cast including Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan R Achari, Mamukkoya, Navas Vallikunnu, Naslen K Gafoor and Sagar Surya, the film marks Manu's maiden venture in Mollywood.

Backed by Supriya Menon under Prithviraj Productions, Kuruthi's teaser and trailer were released on April 3 and August 4 respectively. Though the film was initially scheduled to release in theatres on May 13, 2021, the makers decided to postpone the plan owing to the pandemic.

The principal photography of Kuruthi kick-started on December 9, 2020. Prithviraj-starrer's technical team includes music composer Jakes Bejoy, cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam and editor Akhilesh Mohan. Interestingly, the film marks the actor's second OTT venture after Cold Case, which was also released on Amazon Prime Video.

On a related note, Prithviraj has a string of projects in his kitty including Star, Jana Gana Mana, Bhramam, Aadujeevitham, Theerppu, and Kaduva which are under various stages of production. The versatile actor is also a part of Mohanlal's directorial venture Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The star will also be directing Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer.