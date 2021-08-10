Kuruthi: Here Are The Five Fabulous Unheard Insights From Star Cast

Featuring some of the biggest superstars and veterans from the Malayalam film industry and set in the beautiful landscape of Kerala, the crime thriller Kuruthi has been one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. The movie has been making all the right noises on social media, garnering praises and applause all along its path. Adding to the intrigue and excitement has been the amount of conversation on its intense trailer and star-studded cast. While we could narrate millions of reasons, at the back of our head, to not miss this movie, here are some amazing insights about Kuruthi right from the cast:

Prithviraj's Energy: During the trailer launch press conference and in multiple interviews, the cast of Kuruthi, especially Roshan Mathew, revealed how everyone on the sets was simply mesmerised by Prithviraj's energy. Roshan revealed that the entire cast and crew of Kuruthi had this notion about Prithviraj that he never gets tired and they would eagerly await with curiosity to see if the superstar ever shows any signs of exhaustion or exertion

Mamukkoya's Magic: Prithviraj and Roshan both could not stop appreciating Mamukkoya and the charismatic persona that he used to bring to the sets of Kuruthi. They both mentioned on multiple occasions that the entire experience of working with Mamukkoya was a surreal one and there was so much to learn from him. Prithviraj even went ahead and commented that he would offer Mamukkoya some time to rest in between shoots. Much to his surprise, the great man would always be around the sets with all his energy focused on delivering his best for the character.

Roshan's Skepticism: Roshan Mathew once mentioned that when he first heard about Kuruthi and the kind of actors associated with it, which includes a list of veterans and superstars, he had his doubts regarding if he should take up the role and wondered if he would be able to do justice to it. But we all know the humble person that Roshan Mathew is and looking at the trailer 'justice to the role is an understatement to be precise.'

Shoot Schedule: The amount of dedication that went behind making this movie is simply insane. The cast of the movie revealed during a press conference that the shooting schedule would begin at 8 AM and would sometimes go on till 10 at night and they wrapped up the entire shoot in a record 24 days! Well, surely all of that reflects brilliantly on screen and we can't wait for the movie to launch.

Play of Fate: Prithviraj revealed during a conversation that he came across the script of Kuruthi while he was at home due to the lockdown and mentioned that he is glad for things to fall in place at the right time. Prithviraj was so impressed by the script that he even decided to produce the entire movie all by himself and rope in the talent himself!

This movie is filled with thrilling facts not just in reel but in reality as well. To watch how this thriller and the various things associated with it unfolds, we will have to wait just for a few more hours, as Amazon Prime Video will release their Onam special movie - Kuruthi on 11th August. So Happy Onam to everyone!