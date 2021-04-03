Kuruthi Teaser Review: An Intense Action Thriller Is On The Way!

The highly anticipated Kuruthi teaser is finally out. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kuruthi team members revealed the promising teaser through their respective social media pages at 6 PM today (April 3, 2021). The much-awaited movie, which is the first independent venture of Prithviraj Productions, is directed by newcomer Manu Warrier.

Read Kuruthi teaser review here...

The 1.46 minutes long teaser begins with the dialogue mouthed by the character played by Mamukkoya. "A spark of hate is all you need to ignite a fire," he says to the characters played by Roshan Mathew and Srindaa. Later, the characters played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko are introduced. Right from the beginning, the teaser hints that Kuruthi is an intense thriller that depicts a story of hatred and revenge.

However, nothing has been revealed about the main characters in the teaser. From the promising teaser, it is also confirmed that Kuruthi is going to be a real treat for the audiences who love realistic action films. The biggest highlights of the teaser are the brilliant visuals by Abhinandan Ramanujam and the intense background score by Jakes Bejoy. The stellar star cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukkoya, Srindaa, Manikandan Achari, Naslen, Sagar Surya, and Navas Vallikkunnu, promises a film that is rich with performances.

Coming to Kuruthi, the multi-starrer project, which is produced by Supriya Menon for Prithviraj Productions was entirely shot at Eerattupetta, Kottayam, majorly indoors. The project, which marks the Malayalam debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier reportedly deals with a revenge story, that is narrated in the backdrop of socio-political scenarios. The team is expected to reveal the release date of the movie, very soon.

