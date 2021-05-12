Kuruthi: The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is Not Getting An OTT Release

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent recently wrapped up the shooting of Kuruthi, his much-awaited project. Recently, it was speculated that the project might go the OTT way, due to the pandemic second wave that has affected the country. However, leading man Prithviraj confirmed that Kuruthi is not getting an OTT release, with a recent social media post.

"#KURUTHI was edited online..and unlike most online edits..this one was pretty much the final cut of the film. Jakes was working on the score as we shot...and the entire post production apart from the final Atmos mix of the film took less than a month. Back in the beginning of 2021, when we wrapped the film, we hoped it would hit theatres very soon. We are still waiting..as is the world around us..for better times. 🙏❤️," wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran who also shared a still with editor Akhilesh Mohan, which is clicked at the location of the movie on his official pages.

Kuruthi is the first independent production venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran's home banner Prithviraj Productions. The actor-filmmaker, who is super excited about the project, had stated that he is extremely proud of how the project has been shaped up. From Prithviraj's posts, it is evident that Kuruthi is going to be a one-of-a-kind movie experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences.

The multi-starrer project, which is produced by Supriya Menon Prithviraj was entirely shot at Eerattupetta, Kottayam, majorly indoors. The project, which marks the Malayalam debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier reportedly deals with a revenge story, that is narrated in the backdrop of socio-political scenarios. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer features a great supporting cast, including Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya.