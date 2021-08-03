Kuruthi Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow, Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares A Brand New Poster!

The highly awaited trailer of Kuruthi will be out tomorrow (August 4)! Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film's leading man took to his various social media handles to share the good news.

Sharing an intriguing poster featuring himself and a few other actors of the film, he wrote, "Everyone has a story to tell and a decision to make. Meet them in #KuruthiTrailer out tomorrow. Watch #KuruthiOnPrime, Aug 11."

Starring an ensemble cast including Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan R Achari, Mamukkoya and Navas Vallikunnu the film will have its premiere on August 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Interestingly, the film marks Prithviraj's second digital venture after Cold Case that released recently on the same OTT platform. Kurthi is scripted and directed by Anish Pallayal and Manu Warrier respectively. For the unversed, Manu has earlier helmed the Hindi film Coffee Bloom (2014).

Produced by Supriya Menon under Prithviraj Productions, the political thriller was earlier planned to be released on May 13. The technical crew of Kuruthi includes some promising talents like cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam, music composer Jakes Bejoy and editor Akhilesh Mohan.

Talking about Prithviraj's forthcoming projects including Jana Gana Mana, Bhramam, Aadjeevitham, Theerppu and Kaduva. The stalwart has already announced two of his projects- L2: Empuraan and Bro Daddy, which are currently under different stages of productions. Interestingly, he is also a part of Mohanlal's directorial venture Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure also starring Sara Vega and Shayla McCaffrey.