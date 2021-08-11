Kuruthi Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Have To Say About The Prithviraj Starrer!

The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Kuruthi is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The socio-political thriller directed by Manu Warrier released today (August 11) on the popular streaming platform. The film marks the helmer's maiden venture in Mollywood. He has previously directed the Bollywood film Coffee Bloom (2014) featuring Arjun Mathur and Sugandha Garg in the lead roles.

Well, Kuruthi is Prithviraj's second OTT release after Cold Case which also made it to the same OTT platform in June. The film also starring Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan R Achari, Mamukkoya has been receiving tremendous response from the audience. The crisp storyline, solid performances of the actors and breathtaking cinematography by Abhinandhan Ramanujam are a few of the highlights of the thriller.

Kuruthi Review: This Prithviraj Starrer Is A Masterpiece That Talks Loud And Clear About Communal Divide

EXCLUSIVE: Srinda Opens Up About Kuruthi; Says Her Role In The Movie Is Layered And Intense

Written by Anish Pallyal, the film has songs composed by popular music director Jakes Bejoy. The film revolves around Ibrahim, a rubber-tapping labourer who finds himself in trouble when a cop barges into his house with a young murderer seeking shelter for a night. Kuruthi was made for a theatrical release. Though the film was expected to hit the cinemas on May 13, the makers postponed the plan owing to the second wave of pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in Kerala.

Backed by Supriya Menon under Prithviraj Productions, the film's editing is carried out by Akhilesh Mohan.

Well, as Kuruthi receives immense response from all corners, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the film.

7.6/10 Decent one time watch- theatre experience would have increased the thrill. Interesting storyline, but aspects could have been more grandiose to elevate the message further. Not as visually proficient as Prithvi's (intensity+voice modulation👌) other productions #Kuruthi — Sanu (@sanu_krish) August 10, 2021

#Kuruthi - A Nail biting thriller that will engross you till the very end. The movie will kick start once Prithivi arrives.



Makes some strong, hard-hitting statements about religious conflicts.



Good 🙂👍 pic.twitter.com/0nzSJ4VLYv — Karthik Srinivasan (@Karthik_SK_17) August 10, 2021

#Kuruthi 💯💯what a movie🔥🔥 but will get into a lot of controversy in the coming days. Mamukoya a seasoned actor🔥 @PrithviOfficial after #ColdCase was a bit disappointed but what a performance in this. Kudos to him for backing up this project🙌🙌 — Ryan john (@eldhogeorge1997) August 10, 2021