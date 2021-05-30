Mahira Khan Is All Praise For Mollywood; Says She Recommends Malayalam Films To Everyone!

Mahira Khan, the popular Pakistani actress who rose to fame in India with her role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, is all praise for Malayalam cinema. The talented actress revealed her fondness for the Malayalam film industry in the recent interview with the senior journalist Anupama Chopra. Mahira Khan's words have left the Malayalam audiences extremely proud and excited.

In the interview given to the Film Companion YouTube channel, the Raees actress thanked Anupama Chopra for introducing her to the Malayalam film industry. Mahira Khan revealed that she is a huge fan of the film industry, and recommends both her friends and fans to follow Malayalam cinema.

Interestingly, the actress stated that she urges her friends to try at least one Malayalam film when they ignore her recommendations. Anupama Chopra, who is a self-confessed fan of the Malayalam film industry, was totally excited with Mahira Khan's revelation. The senior journalist took to her official Instagram page and shared the video, and wrote: "Love that @mahirahkhan is also a fan of Malayalam movies - may our tribe increase!! #fans."

As we all know, the Malayalam film industry is currently going through its golden period. In the past couple of years, the industry garnered global attention with the excellent films it produced. The recent Malayalam films that were released on OTT platforms, including Nayattu, Drishyam 2, Operation Java, Joji, C U Soon, Kappela, and others had earned rave reviews from the non-Malayalam speaking audiences. Thanks to the OTT revolution, the cinema our industry make is creating sensations among the audiences across the globe.