Popular Malayalam actor Rizabawa passes away today (September 13, 2021). He was 55, and breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi. He was being treated there for kidney-related ailments.

Rizabawa is best known for his role as John Honai in the 1990 Malayalam film, In Harihar Nagar. He had made his acting debut with the film Dr Pasupathy (1990). Rizabawa had acted in more than 120 films. His notable films are Kabuliwala, Nerariyan CBI, Aniyana Bava Chettan Bava, Cover Story and so on.

Rizabawa also dubbed for several Malayalam films. Apart from movies, he had also worked in multiple TV shows like Ardram, Aniyathi, Dhathuputhri, Kana Kanmani, Thenum Vayambum, Namam Japikunna Veedu and many others.

May his soul rest in peace!