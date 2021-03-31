Malayalam Movies 2021 First Quarterly Report: The Priest, One Strike Gold At The Box Office!

Malayalam movies are back in the theatres after the long lockdown break. When it completed the first quarter of 2021, Malayalam movies have succeeded in bringing back the audiences to the theatres. When it comes to the box office, The Priest and One, the Mammootty starrers which were released in March 2021, have stricken gold.

Even though the Malayalam movies that had theatrical releases in the first two months of 2021 failed to perform well at the box office, things have changed with the release of The Priest. The Mammootty starring horror thriller has unarguably managed to revive the Malayalam cinema box office and has already earned blockbuster status. It was followed by One, which has also tasted success.

Read the Malayalam movies 2021 quarterly report, here...