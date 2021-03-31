Malayalam Movies 2021 First Quarterly Report: The Priest, One Strike Gold At The Box Office!
Malayalam movies are back in the theatres after the long lockdown break. When it completed the first quarter of 2021, Malayalam movies have succeeded in bringing back the audiences to the theatres. When it comes to the box office, The Priest and One, the Mammootty starrers which were released in March 2021, have stricken gold.
Even though the Malayalam movies that had theatrical releases in the first two months of 2021 failed to perform well at the box office, things have changed with the release of The Priest. The Mammootty starring horror thriller has unarguably managed to revive the Malayalam cinema box office and has already earned blockbuster status. It was followed by One, which has also tasted success.
Read the Malayalam movies 2021 quarterly report, here...
The Priest
The Jofin T Chacko directorial, which was released on March 19, has already emerged as the biggest success of 2021 so far. When it completed the first 18 days of its release, The Priest has earned a total gross collection of Rs. 16.25 Crore from the Kerala box office. The Mammootty starrer has also earned a net collection of Rs. 13.40 Crore and a share of Rs. 7.5 Crore.
One
The Mammootty starring political drama has been performing decently at the box office. One has reportedly earned a gross collection of about Rs. 6 Crore worldwide when it completes the first 5 days of its release.
Kala
Kala, which features Tovino Thomas in the lead role, has emerged as an average grosser despite getting good reviews. Reportedly, the A certificate of the movie has affected its box office performance.
Mohan Kumar Fans
This family entertainer, which features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role has ended up as a box office disaster. As per the reports, Mohan Kumar Fans has earned about Rs. 1 Crore gross collection from its worldwide run, within the first 18 days of its release.