Malayalam Screenwriter-Actor Madampu Kunjukuttan Dies Aged 81

Hours after the death of ace screenwriter-director Dennis Joseph, yet another saddening news has left the Malayalam Film Industry in shock. In an unfortunate incident, acclaimed screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan breathed his last today (May 11) at a private hospital in Kerala's Thrissur district, reportedly after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 81. The screenwriter is survived by his daughters Jaseena Madampu and Haseena Madampu.

Known as a multi-talented personality, Kunjukuttan studied the treatment of elephants (Hasthyaayurvedam) and worked as a Sanskrit teacher. He was also a priest of a temple in Kodungalloor. Before foraying into films, Madampu had worked with All India Radio (Akashvani). He had started off his film carrier with the 1978 film Ashwathama. Best known for his brilliantly crafted screenwriting, he went on to receive National Film Award for Best Screenplay in the year 2000 for Karunam starring Biju Menon and Lena. His best works as a screenwriter include Desadanam (1996), Gaurisankaram (2003) and Makalkku (2005).

Along with writing, Kunjukuttan had also tried his hands at acting and successfully became part of several hit films including Mohanlal's Aaraam Thamburan (1997), Agnisakshi (1999), Rasikan (2004) and Vadakkumnadhan (2006) among others. Interestingly, he had also hosted the TV show E4 Elephant with Sreekumar Arookutty. It is worth mentioning that Madampu Kunjukuttan's novel Mahaprasthanam won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Best Novel in 1983. The writer was also bestowed with the Ashdod International Film Award for Best Screenplay in 2003 for Parinamam, directed by P Venu.

Well, upon hearing the shocking news of Kunjukuttan's death, many celebrities from the industry took to their social media handles to remember the screenwriter, who penned remarkable stories and gave life to characters on the big screen.