Malayankunju: The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Goes On Floor

Malayankunju, the upcoming survival drama that features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, has finally started rolling. The project, which is produced by the veteran filmmaker Fazil, went on floors in Erattupetta, Kottayam, on January 28, Thursday. The pooja ceremony of Malayankunju was held at Erattupetta in the presence of the cast and crew members.

As per the reports, Malayankunju will be entirely shot in Kerala, mostly at the various locations of Erattupetta and Ernakulam. In a recent interview given to a leading daily, director Sajimon Prabhakaran had revealed that the Fahadh Faasil starrer revolves around a very unique subject. Interestingly, Fahadh is not playing the titular character in the movie.

The highly anticipated project is scripted by the renowned filmmaker-editor-scriptwriter Mahesh Narayanan. Thus, Malayankunju will mark Fahadh Faasil's fourth collaboration with the multi-faceted talent, after Take Off, Malik, and C U Soon. Interestingly, Mahesh is also handling the editing and cinematography of the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial.

The editor-filmmaker, who has tried a hand in virtual cinematography with C U Soon, is making his debut as an independent cinematographer with Malayankunju. The makers were originally planning to rope in Sanu John Varghese as the DOP of the project. But the cinematographer was unable to join Malayankunju due to his other commitments. Instead, Mahesh Narayanan decided to handle the visualisation of the Fahadh Faasil starrer.

Rajisha Vijayan has been roped in, to essay the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in the movie. Thus, Malayankunju will mark the first onscreen collaboration of talented actors. Along with Fahadh and Rajisha, senior actors Indrans and Jaffer Idukki essay the pivotal roles in the movie. Popular musician Sushin Syam is composing the songs and original score. The official first look of Fahadh Faasil from the project is expected to be out soon.

