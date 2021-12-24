Malayankunju Trailer: Fahadh Faasil's Survival Drama Looks Extremely Promising!

The highly anticipated official trailer of Malayankunju, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starrer is finally out. The highly promising trailer was revealed by the cast and crew members through their official social media pages, on December 24, Friday. Malayankunju marks Oscar award-winning musician AR Rahman's comeback to Malayalam cinema, after around 3 decades.

The 2.05 minutes long trailer of Malayankunju introduces us to the world of Ani Mon, the character played by Fahadh Faasil. The hints that Ani Mon is someone who struggles with his mental health and his mother is seen worrying about his changing moods. Towards the final part of the Malayankunju trailer, Fahadh Faasil's character is seen struggling inside a space underground, which looks like the inside of a well.

From the trailer, it is evident that the project, which marks the directorial debut of senior directorial associate Sajimon Prabhakaran, is a compelling survival thriller. The biggest highlight of the Malayankunju trailer is the exceptional background score composed by AR Rahman.

Mahesh Narayanan, the renowned filmmaker-editor has penned the script of the Fahadh Faasil starrer. The filmmaker is also making his debut as a cinematographer with the movie. Initially, the makers were planning to rope in Sanu John Varghese as the director of photography. But the cinematographer had to back out from the project due to his busy schedule, and Mahesh Narayanan replaced him as the DOP.

Malayankunju trailer also introduces the rest of the star cast, played by Rajisha Vijayan, Indrans, Jaffer Idukky, Deepak Parambol, and others. Arjun Benn is handling the editing of the project. Jothish Shankar handles the production design. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil and his father, the veteran filmmaker Fazil, under the banner Fahadh Faasil And Friends.