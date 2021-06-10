Malik And Cold Case To Get OTT Release, Confirms Producer Anto Joseph

Malik and Cold Case, the two most awaited upcoming projects of the Malayalam film industry, are going the OTT way. Anto Joseph, the senior producer who has bankrolled both the Fahadh Faasil starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran project, confirmed that reports recently. The teams are in talks with a leading OTT platform to release both Malik and Cold Case.

Anto Joseph confirmed the reports in his letter to the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation. In his letter, the producer has stated that the makers had to opt for an OTT release for both Malik and Cold Case since the theatres might not re-open anytime soon. The producer has mentioned that he is going through a major financial struggle, and has no other option left.

The letter has elaborated how the Malik team waited for almost two years for a theatrical release. The Fahadh Faasil starrer, which is directed by Mahesh Narayanan was originally slated to be released in 2020. It was later rescheduled to Eid 2021, due to the first wave of pandemic. However, the release of Malik was cancelled again due to the second wave of pandemic. Similarly, Cold Case was also supposed to hit the theatres in 2021.

Read Anto Joseph's letter here:

Coming to Malik, the dream project of Fahadh Faasil and editor-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan is reportedly based on real-life incidents. Leading man Fahadh appears in three different get-ups for the highly anticipated project, which features Nimisha Sajayan as the female lead.

Cold Case, on the other hand, marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's comeback to the police officer roles. The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out thriller, is directed by the cinematographer filmmaker Tanu Balak. The cop story is jointly produced by Anto Joseph and cinematographer Jomon T John and editor Shameer Muhammed.