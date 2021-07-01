Malik’s Release Date Confirmed! Fahadh Faasil Starrer To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On July 15!

It's confirmed! Fahadh Faasil's highly anticipated film Malik will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on July 15 this year. Though the film was expected to release in theatres in April 2020, the makers had to drop the plan owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Penned and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film marks Fahadh's fourth venture to release on an OTT platform after CU Soon (also directed by Mahesh), Irul and Joji. Interestingly, CU Soon and Joji was also released on Amazon Prime Video, while Irul streamed directed on Netflix.

Coming back to Malik, the film also featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna in pivotal roles is backed by Anto Joseph under his production banner Anto Joseph Film Company. Revolving around the journey of Sulaiman Malik (essayed by Fahad Faasil) a leader, who spearheads a revolution against the authoritative forces who encroach the lives of his people, the film covers subjects including crime and inequity.

Sharing his thought about Malik's digital release to the media, director Mahesh Narayanan was quoted as saying, "Releasing Malik on a popular streaming service like Amazon Prime Video is a huge opportunity to showcase our work to a global audience. Malik is a story rooted in the Indian ethos with multiple nuances in its character as well as the emotions they portray, and I hope it resonates with the expectations of the audience."

Malik's technical team includes music composer Sushin Shyam, cinematographer Sanu Varghese and editor Mahesh Narayanan. Made on a budget of Rs 27 crore, the film went on floors on September 3, 2019.