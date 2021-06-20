Malik Strikes The Second Biggest OTT Deal After Drishyam 2; To Release On Bakrid 2021?

Malik, the highly anticipated Fahadh Faasil starrer is going the OTT way owing to the second wave of pandemic. As per the reports, the makers of Malik have finalised the deal with the renowned OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. If the reports are to be true, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has struck the second-biggest OTT deal of Malayalam cinema.

To the unversed, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 has stricken the biggest OTT deal of the Malayalam film industry, so far. Even though Malik failed to break the record set by Drishyam 2, the Fahadh Faasil starrer is reportedly receiving a whopping amount for its online streaming rights, thus making the second-biggest deal of the industry. If things go as planned, Malik will hit the screens as a Bakrid special release.

This new update has totally raised the expectations over the Mahesh Narayanan directorial, which is unarguably the biggest project of its leading man Fahadh Faasil's acting career. As the actor mentioned in his latest post, going the OTT way was an extremely tough decision for the Malik team, as the project was solely designed to be watched on big screens.

Comin to Malik, Fahadh Faasil is playing the titular character, Sulaiman Malik. The National award winner is appearing as the leader of a minority group and is portraying the various phases of his character's life from a 20-year-old to a 60 -year-old. Fahadh has shed around 15 kilos for his character and is appearing in four different get-ups.

Nimisha Sajayan is appearing as the female lead in the movie. The talented actress is also appearing in three different get-ups in the Mahesh Narayanan directorial. Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Appani Sharath, Chandhunath, and others essay the other pivotal roles. Malik is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.