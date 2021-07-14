Malik Twitter Review: Did The Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan Project Impress Audience?

Malik,
the
ambitious
project
of
the
National
award-winner
Fahadh
Faasil
and
renowned
editor-filmmaker
Mahesh
Narayanan,
has
premiered
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
movie,
which
is
a
period
drama,
features
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
titular
role.
Malik,
which
was
originally
supposed
to
get
a
theatrical
release,
went
the
OTT
way
owing
to
the
second
wave
of
the
pandemic.
The
movie,
which
marks
Fahadh
Faasil's
second
collaboration
with
director-editor
Mahesh
Narayanan,
is
touted
to
be
the
most
expensive
project
in
the
actor's
career.
Fahadh
is
playing
the
role
of
Sulaiman
Malik,
the
revolutionary
leader
of
the
coastal
village
in
Malik,
which
is
bankrolled
by
Anto
Joseph
under
his
home
banner
Anto
Joseph
Film
Company.
As
reported
earlier,
Fahadh
Faasil
underwent
a
major
makeover
to
play
the
various
stages
of
his
character
Sulaiman,
in
Malik.
The
actor
shed
around
15
kilos
to
play
the
younger
version
of
his
character,
and
is
appearing
in
a
never-seen-before
avatar
in
the
Mahesh
Narayanan
movie.
Nimisha
Sajayan,
the
Kerala
State
Award-winning
actress
is
appearing
as
the
female
lead
in
Malik.
Joju
George,
Vinay
Forrt,
Dileesh
Pothan,
Indrans,
Salim
Kumar,
Jalaja,
Dinesh
Prabhakar,
Parvathy
Krishna,
Divya
Prabha,
Dev
Mohan,
Appani
Sharath,
Chandhunath
and
others
essay
the
other
pivotal
roles.
Sanu
John
Varghese
is
the
director
of
photography
of
the
project.
Sushin
Shyam
has
composed
the
songs
and
original
score.
