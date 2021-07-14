Malik Twitter Review: Did The Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan Project Impress Audience?

Malik, the ambitious project of the National award-winner Fahadh Faasil and renowned editor-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, has premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, which is a period drama, features Fahadh Faasil in the titular role. Malik, which was originally supposed to get a theatrical release, went the OTT way owing to the second wave of the pandemic.

The movie, which marks Fahadh Faasil's second collaboration with director-editor Mahesh Narayanan, is touted to be the most expensive project in the actor's career. Fahadh is playing the role of Sulaiman Malik, the revolutionary leader of the coastal village in Malik, which is bankrolled by Anto Joseph under his home banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

As reported earlier, Fahadh Faasil underwent a major makeover to play the various stages of his character Sulaiman, in Malik. The actor shed around 15 kilos to play the younger version of his character, and is appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the Mahesh Narayanan movie.

Nimisha Sajayan, the Kerala State Award-winning actress is appearing as the female lead in Malik. Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Indrans, Salim Kumar, Jalaja, Dinesh Prabhakar, Parvathy Krishna, Divya Prabha, Dev Mohan, Appani Sharath, Chandhunath and others essay the other pivotal roles. Sanu John Varghese is the director of photography of the project. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score.

