Mammootty & Amal Neerad To Team Up For A Netflix Film Before Bilal; Soubin Shahir Joins The Cast!

Mammootty and Amal Neerad, the highly popular actor-director duo were originally supposed to team up for the much-awaited project Bilal. But now, Amal Neerad is said to be planning to direct Mammootty in a Netflix film first, as Bilal is delayed due to the pandemic. Soubin Shahir is also a part of the cast.

Yes, you read it right. The exciting update was confirmed by Soubin Shahir himself in a recent interview given to a leading online media. According to the actor-filmmaker, Bilal will start rolling only after the pandemic comes under control. Meanwhile, Mammootty and Amal Neerad have decided to join hands for another project, which will start rolling soon.

Even though Soubin Shahir has not revealed anything about the release of the project, the rumourmills suggest that the Mammootty-Amal Neerad project is being made as a direct to OTT film. If the rumours are to be believed, the project will premiere on Netflix, mostly by mid-2021. In that case, the Amal Neerad directorial will mark the digital debut of the megastar.

Reportedly, Amal Neerad approached Mammootty to play the lead role in his next outing amidst the pandemic. The megastar, who is highly impressed with the story idea, has immediately given a green signal. As per the latest updates, the actor-director duo is planning to kickstart the project in a couple of weeks.

Coming to Bilal, the Mammootty starrer which is a sequel to the actor-director duo's much-loved outing Big B, started rolling in March 2020. The filming of the project was put on hold after a few days into the shooting, due to the increasing coronavirus threat and national lockdown. The supporting cast had started shooting for Bilal, before lockdown.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Coming Soon! Mohanlal To Return With New Season In February?

Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Kuruthi; Shares A Glimpse Of What Is In Store!