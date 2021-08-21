Mammootty And Mohanlal Receive UAE's Golden Visa; Set A New Record!

Mammootty And Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstars have been granted UAE's Golden Visa. The megastar and complete actor have thus set a new record, by emerging as the first members of the Malayalam film industry to receive this coveted recognition from the UAE government. Mammootty and Mohanlal will soon receive the Golden Visa, which is valid for 10 years.

As per the latest updates, Mammootty recently flew to Dubai to receive his Golden Visa. Mohanlal, on the other hand, is expected to reach Dubai this weekend. UAE government implemented the Golden Visa system, which allows the recipients to work and live in the country without a sponsor, in 2019. After 10 years, the Visa will get renewed automatically.

Coming to the work front, both Mammootty and Mohanlal are extremely busy in their respective careers, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Both the stars have been shooting for their respective projects, following all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Mammootty will be next seen in the highly-anticipated gangster drama Bheeshma Paravam, which is currently in the final stage of its production. The megastar kickstarted the shooting of Puzhu, the upcoming social drama, on the auspicious occasion of Chingam 1. After returning from Dubai, Mammootty is expected to simultaneously shoot for Puzhu and CBI 5, the 5th installment of the CBI Series which will start rolling soon.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming historical drama. Aaraattu, another much-awaited project of the complete actor, is also gearing up for its release. The superstar is currently busy with the shooting of Bro Daddy in Hyderabad. After returning from Dubai, Mohanlal is expected to join the sets of his another announced project, 12th Man.