Mammootty Celebrates 50 Years In Cinema: Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Extend Wishes

Mammootty, the megastar of the Malayalam film industry celebrated his 50th year in cinema, on August 6, Friday. The National award-winning actor made his acting debut on August 6, 1971, with a small appearance in the movie Anubhavangal Paalichakal. As always, Mammootty decided to not celebrate this career milestone. However, the megastar's industry friends and colleagues extended wishes on the special occasion, through social media.

Mohanlal

The complete actor, who shares a close bond with Mammootty, took to his official social media pages and wrote a lovely note. "Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka! @mammukka," reads Mohanlal's post. Mammootty, on the other hand, thanked the Aaraattu actor by reposting his wishes on Twitter with the caption "Thank You Lal."

Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/UevUpSkSGH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 6, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan

The charming actor and son of Mammootty wished his dear 'Vappichi' on achieving this glorious foot by posting a long, emotional note. He also shared two rare stills of the megastar along with his post, to the much excitement of the Mammootty fans.

"50 years of being an actor. Of dreaming big and never giving up. Still dreaming bigger. Of being better every day. Never being satiated. Of never tiring. Of forever being hungry to play the next great character. Forever striving to find the next great film. Of wanting to be known more as an actor than a megastar. Of loving cinema and the craft more than any actor I've met. Of inspiring millions. Of influencing generations. Of leading only by example. Of sticking to your morals and traditions irrespective of the times. Of being a stickler for quality. Of upholding relationships. Of being virtuous. Of valuing integrity. Of never taking short cuts. Of being the gold standard. Of running your own race. Of being a real life hero.

Even though you dislike these celebrations of your career milestones. 50 years of the most illustrious and glorious of careers is no small accomplishment.

Every day I count my blessings. Cause I get to see touch and hold the man outside of celluloid. And witness his life. Live under his greatness. His light. Experience the warmth and love people have for you. Hear your stories from the people whose lives you've touched. I could write a book on you. But for now I'll stop at this.

There was once a boy whose eyes lit up when he discovered the magical world of the movies. He dreamed of being a part of it and pursued it relentlessly. And from when he got his first chance he worked tirelessly to make his mark. To make it count. For he values it. He maintains to this day he needs cinema more than cinema needs him. And no matter what heights he reaches, he makes his mountain only grow taller. Those who know him, know he's still climbing and will never stop. That mountain of being the best actor he can possibly be," reads Dulquer Salmaan's post.