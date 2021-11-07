Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery Project Is Titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam; Starts Rolling In Pazhani!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is finally joining hands with talented filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. The actor-director duo is teaming up for the first time for the upcoming project, which has been titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Interestingly, the project will also mark the maiden venture of Mammootty's newly launched home banner, Mammootty Company.

S Hareesh has penned the screenplay and dialogues for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, while director Lijo Jose Pellissery himself has penned the story. Along with Mammootty, senior actor Ashokan is playing a pivotal role in the movie. As per the latest updates, the project started rolling on Pazhani, on Sunday (November 7, 2021).

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam will be shot at the various locations of Pazhani and Velankanni, in a 40-day long schedule. Renowned cinematographer Theni Eswar has joined the team as the director of photography. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Mammootty and director Lijo Jose Pellissery himself, under the banners Mammootty Company and Amen Movie Monastery.

After wrapping up Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Mammootty will once again team up with the Jallikattu director for an upcoming Netflix project. The movie, which is an anthology based on Jnanpith winning writer MT Vasudevan Nair, will feature the veteran actor as the leading man of one of its segments. The Mammootty starring segment is being helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Coming to Mammootty's work front, the megastar recently wrapped up the foreign schedule of his upcoming Telugu project, Agent. Even though he was initially supposed to join the sets of CBI 5 after returning to Kerala, the project is delayed once again due to unknown reasons. Instead, the veteran actor will start shooting for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Mammootty also has some exciting projects gearing up for release, including Puzhu and Bheeshma Parvam.