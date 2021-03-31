Mammootty Opens Up About Bilal And CBI 5: Says The Projects Will Start Rolling At Right Time!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is currently on a high with the success of his two consecutive theatrical releases, The Priest and One. In a recently held press meet, the veteran actor finally opened up about his much-awaited upcoming projects, Bilal and CBI 5. Mammootty confirmed that both the projects are indeed happening.

In the press meet, which was held as a part of the One success celebration, Mammootty confirmed that both Bilal and CBI 5 will start rolling at the right time. According to the megastar, both the films need to be shot on a big scale, which is impossible at present due to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Mammootty revealed that Bilal is a film that can be shot only after things come back to normalcy. CBI 5, on the other hand, will start rolling only after he wraps up the Amal Neerad directorial. The megastar also confirmed that the Bheeshma Parvam is the only project he is shooting for, right now.

According to the sources close to Mammootty, the veteran actor is likely to start shooting for Puzhu, the upcoming socio-political drama directed by newcomer Ratheena Sharshad after wrapping up the shooting of Amal Neerad's Bheeshma Parvam. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made in a couple of weeks.

Coming to Bilal, the project which was originally supposed to mark Mammootty's second collaboration with Amal Neerad, is a sequel to the popular action film Big B. Mammootty is returning as the titular character Bilal in the movie, which will be majorly shot at the various locations of Kerala, Kolkata, and Poland.

CBI 5, on the other hand, marks Mammootty's reunion with the senior filmmaker K Madhu and writer SN Swamy. The megastar is once again playing the celebrated character Sethurama Iyer in the movie, which is said to be the last installment of the highly popular CBI franchise.

