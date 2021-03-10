Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvothu Duo's Puzhu: Here Is Everything You Need To Know!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema and the talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu are all set to share the screen for the first time. Interestingly, Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu are joining hands for a project titled Puzhu, which is produced by S George and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan. Puzhu marks the directorial debut of Ratheena Sharshad.

Puzhu, which is said to be a social thriller, marks Mammootty's first professional collaboration with his son Dulquer Salmaan, the popular actor-producer. Dulquer Salmaan, who is all excited about Puzhu, revealed the first look of the project through his official social media pages on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Gives me great joy to see Wayfarer Films associating with dearest Georgettan's Cyn-Cyl Celluloid for a wonderful new project titled #Puzhu ( Puzhu Movie)! Starring the megastar himself along with Parvathy Thiruvothu this film is directed by Ratheena! Beyond excited to see this progressing and finally on the big screen. All the best to our team !" wrote the actor on his page.

Coming to the technical crew of Puzhu, Ratheena Sharshad, the director of the project, was the executive producer of the Parvathy Thiruvothu starring acclaimed movie Uyare. The young filmmaker is teaming up with some of the industry's most promising talents, for her directorial debut. The Mammootty-Parvathy starrer is jointly scripted by Unda writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu.

Theni Eshwar, the renowned cinematographer who has handled the visualizations of several popular films including Mammootty's Peranbu and Dhanush's upcoming project Karnan, is the DOP of Puzhu. Manu Jagadh is the art director. Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar handle the sound design. Sameera Saneesh heads the costumes department. The project is produced by S George's Cyn-Cyl Celluloid and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

